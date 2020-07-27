Virtual ‘Freedom Walk’ event set for August 8 on NBC4i.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 is partnering with the African American Male Wellness Agency to end health inequalities and racism with a Freedom Walk.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: AFRICAN AMERICAN MALE WELLNESS FREEDOM WALK

WHEN: AUGUST 8 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

WHERE: NBC4i.com

On Aug. 8, the African American Male Wellness Freedom Walk will be held on NBC4i.com and NBC4’s social platforms. This virtual walk will encourage central Ohio residents to walk in their neighborhoods for the Freedom Walk. The virtual event will be hosted by NBC4 Anchors Kerry Charles and Matt Barnes.

During this hour-long digital special, hosts Kerry and Matt will be highlighting viewers from across the viewing area in a live “Virtual Showcase” of walk participants. People are encouraged to walk in their neighborhoods or their homes. The virtual event will be similar in style to the NBC “Today” show “Virtual Plaza.” Participants will have a chance to be seen walking in the Freedom Walk and perhaps be interviewed by Kerry and Matt live. Viewers can also participate by uploading their walking pics with the hashtags #AAFreedomWalk and #Local4You.

NBC4 has been a proud sponsor of the African American Male Wellness Walk for years. This year, due to COVID-19 NBC4 has worked closely with the agency for a virtual walk experience that can be safe and fun for all.

Following the Freedom Walk on Aug. 8, The African American Male Wellness Agency kicks off its first-ever Black Men’s Health Week. During this week we will provide blood pressure, glucose, CHL as well as BMI screenings for one thousand men. For more information go to www.aawellness.org.