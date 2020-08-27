Virgin Hyperloop and COSI launch partnership to bring equitable STEM education

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCHM) — Two groups are joining forces to tackle the gap in education during the pandemic.

COSI and Virgin Hyperloop are working on helping Ohioans through different programs such as COSI Connects, the COSI Science Festival, the Color of Science, and the new COSI Learning Lunchbox to provide critical learning, specifically for the youth.

One of the ways they are breaking down barriers in education is by using a physical STEM kit, called COSI Learning Lunchboxes. The boxes provide science activities for students, parents, and educators to use while they adapt to remote learning. The reason they chose to focus on science, technology, engineering, and math is to expose kids to different career opportunities.

“It is science, and the education around it, that will assist with the STEM workforce development pipeline issue, assist men and women to get great paying jobs, and help elevate many individuals and families out of poverty,” said Dr. Frederic Bertley, president and CEO of COSI.

For those individuals who may not have internet, COSI on Wheels will be there to assist. COSI on Wheels is a traveling outreach program. The truck arrives in under-served areas and gives the community WiFi hotspots.

Bertley says for those who have mobile devices, they can download some of the material and use the application offline afterward.

“COSI connects is an umbrella digital portal. You can do virtual tours of our exhibits. For example, our fantastic dinosaur gallery, you can tour that for free,” he said. “Then we have a whole bunch of videos that are tied to different experiences and different activities. While they are doing these activities, it speaks to what they have to be learning in those K-12 ages.”

The pilot program will begin in Ohio with the goal to extend it nationwide in the future. If you’re interested in supporting or joining the program, reach out to COSI at stemhyperloop@cosi.org.