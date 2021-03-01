Vipal Patel named acting U.S. Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — First Assistant United States Attorney Vipal J. Patel has been appointed acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Patel, 53, steps in after David DeVillers, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, was asked to resign as President Joe Biden works to nominate his own appointees.

“These are huge shoes to fill, and I am humbled and honored to fill them,” Patel said in a news release Monday. “The important work of the public servants in this Office — and their dedication to justice — continues. Our casework will persist uninterrupted.”

Patel, a longtime resident of Dayton, became an Assistant United States Attorney in 2000. He has served in U.S. Attorney Office criminal, civil and appellate divisions. Patel was named First Assistant United States Attorney in April 2016 under former U.S. Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman and was retained in that position by DeVillers.

The Southern District includes Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati.