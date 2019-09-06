Violent East Side after-hours club shut down

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — The City of Columbus has shut down a “violent” east side after-hours club where gunshots rang out with such frequency that in just one night, the city’s ShotSpotter alert system detected 29 shots fired.

Officers responding to the scene found a person lying dead against a nearby fence and were informed that two others involved in the incident left the scene with gunshot wounds, according to a press release from Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein.

In another shooting outside the club, officers recovered spent shell casings that matched those from a separate homicide on the city’s south side, Klein said.

Klein’s office filed a request for an ex parte temporary restraining order in the Franklin County Environmental Court to board up 1300-1304 E. Livingston Ave., which is zoned for commercial use but was operating illegally without a liquor permit, officials said.

The property is close to residential housing and located a few houses down from famed World War I flying ace Eddie Rickenbacker’s boyhood home, according to Klein.

“Shutting down this dangerous and illegal boot-joint is another example of our office using civil litigation to stop violent crime,” Klein said. “It’s a shame that such pervasive violence was occurring next door to the historic home of Eddie Rickenbacker, one of Columbus’ most famous heroes. We hope that removing this threat from the neighborhood will bring a sense of relief to those who live nearby.”

The police were called to the club on March 10 for a domestic violence incident and encountered a female victim who said that her boyfriend suddenly started smacking her inside the club and then dragged her out by her hair into the parking lot, according to Klein.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at the premises on April 10 and found 19 spent handgun and three spent rifle casings. The shell casings were collected and provided to the crime lab, Klein said.

ShotSpotter alerted authorities at approximately 3:34 a.m. on April 28 that three shots were fired, officials said.

A total of 29 shots were sensed by ShotSpotter on May 5, officials said.

A security guard at the club stated that two individuals with gunshot wounds walked into the premises. When officers followed up with them at Grant Hospital, they were not forthcoming with information, according to Klein.

Approximately an hour and 42 minutes later, officers received a call stating that a person was lying against a fence and appeared to be dead, officials said.

Officers concluded that both incidents were related and the latter victim was pronounced dead. Officers discovered evidence that the shooting occurred in the alleyway of the premises, Klein said.

Police officials issued a warning letter to the property owner, Soroush Firouzmandi, on June 12, advising him of the illegal activity and nuisance violations at the premises. Officers further confirmed his knowledge of the warning letter and illegal activity by speaking to him directly, Klein said.

Officers recovered two 9mm casings related to a ShotSpotter alert at the premises on Aug. 10.

The shell casings matched those from a separate homicide that occurred on Stanaford Place in the city’s Hungarian Village neighborhood. Officers also recovered another shell casing related to a separate ShotSpotter incident, according to Klein.

Officers received a video on Aug. 18 that shows a patron leaving the premises and firing a gun. After receiving the ShotSpotter alert and conducting an investigation, officers found that the shell casings collected from this incident matched another gun discharge that occurred in a separate incident elsewhere in the city, according to Klein.

Officers responded to an area near the premises on Aug. 20 to conduct a follow up from two ShotSpotter alerts and located one spent .38 caliber casing, which was collected and taken to the police property room to be held as evidence.

“This establishment was operating well beyond the scope of the law on many different levels,” said Assistant City Attorney Heidy Tawadros. “We’re pleased the judge granted our request for the emergency board-up order and look forward to presenting our full case at the next hearing.”

A follow-up hearing for a preliminary and permanent injunction against the owner and operator of the club is scheduled for noon on Sept. 16.

At this hearing, the court can order the property to remain closed for up to one year.

A copy of the city’s complaint is available online.