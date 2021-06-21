Violence worries Columbus residents, mayor encouraged by ideas from new police chief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — “It’s scary, and it’s concerning.”

Those were the words of Aaron Campbell, a Hilltop man, as he stood down the street from where one of Columbus’s latest shooting victims was discovered.

“I’m a person that doesn’t get afraid,” he said. “I teach my kids that. I say, ‘You’re a Campbell so you don’t get afraid of nothing,’ but it’s too close to home.”

According to Columbus Police, officers were called to the area of Fairmont Avenue on the report of a shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the bicep and who had a graze wound to his forehead.

The victim told police he was walking on Belvidere Avenue, near Fairmont, when he was shot by an unknown passenger in an SUV. Police said the victim told them he did not know why he was targeted and he believed he was mistaken for another individual.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but he was later upgraded to stable.

This came less than 24 hours after the city recorded its 93rd homicide of 2021.

“It’s unacceptable, and we, as a community, have to do better,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said when asked about the rising homicide rate.

Ginther said the city will continue to put in place and expand programs aimed at curbing violence. He also said he has had a number of conversations with incoming Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant about some of the strategies and tactics she wants to put in place.

“Those are things she and I have been discussing, and I know she’ll share more once she’s here and in her active role as chief, but she understands violence and restoring, improving community trust are top two priorities,” Ginther said.

Bryant’s first day on the job is this Friday, June 25.

In the meantime, anyone with information on the Fairmont Avenue incident is urged to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4189 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).