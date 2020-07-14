Vinton County task force seizes cash, drugs, firearms, 10 arrested

HAMDEN, Ohio (WCMH) — According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, 10 people were taken into custody on Monday, July 13.
The newly-formed county Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Response Team executed 3 search warrants in the village of Hamden in the early morning hours as a result of several lengthy drug trafficking investigations.
Items confiscated
- Meth
- Heroin
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Firearms
- Cash
Charges for 10 people in custody
- William Perkins age 51 of Hamden-Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments
- Wesley Doles age 29 of Hamden-Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug abuse instruments, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Leslie Stacey age 43 of Hamden-Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments
- Kristy Gray age 32 of Hamden-Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Endangerment
- Keith Doles age 51 of Hamden-Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Kassandra Baker age 23 of Hamden-Trafficking in Drugs, Tampering with Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia
- Jeremy Holobaugh age 24 of McArthur-Active warrant for VCSO, Having weapons while under disability, and Carrying Concealed Weapons
- Brian Canode age 41 of Hamden-Trafficking in Drugs, Tampering with Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Having weapons while under disability, and Child Endangerment
- Brandt Chafin age 31 of Hamden-Possession of Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Ashley Rose age 28 of Hamden-Active warrant JCSO, Possession of Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Everyone was taken into custody without incident and sent to the South Eastern Regional Jail on the listed charges. A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. Additional charges on other suspects are expected to be filed at a later date.