Vinton County task force seizes cash, drugs, firearms, 10 arrested

HAMDEN, Ohio (WCMH) — According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, 10 people were taken into custody on Monday, July 13.

The newly-formed county Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Response Team executed 3 search warrants in the village of Hamden in the early morning hours as a result of several lengthy drug trafficking investigations.

Items confiscated

Meth

Heroin

Drug Paraphernalia

Firearms

Cash

Charges for 10 people in custody





















William Perkins age 51 of Hamden-Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments

Wesley Doles age 29 of Hamden-Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug abuse instruments, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Leslie Stacey age 43 of Hamden-Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments

Kristy Gray age 32 of Hamden-Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Endangerment

Keith Doles age 51 of Hamden-Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Kassandra Baker age 23 of Hamden-Trafficking in Drugs, Tampering with Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia

Jeremy Holobaugh age 24 of McArthur-Active warrant for VCSO, Having weapons while under disability, and Carrying Concealed Weapons

Brian Canode age 41 of Hamden-Trafficking in Drugs, Tampering with Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Having weapons while under disability, and Child Endangerment

Brandt Chafin age 31 of Hamden-Possession of Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Ashley Rose age 28 of Hamden-Active warrant JCSO, Possession of Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Everyone was taken into custody without incident and sent to the South Eastern Regional Jail on the listed charges. A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. Additional charges on other suspects are expected to be filed at a later date.