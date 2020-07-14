Vinton County task force seizes cash, drugs, firearms, 10 arrested

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
vinton county arrests

NBC4 Jobs

HAMDEN, Ohio (WCMH) — According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, 10 people were taken into custody on Monday, July 13.

The newly-formed county Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Response Team executed 3 search warrants in the village of Hamden in the early morning hours as a result of several lengthy drug trafficking investigations.

Items confiscated

  • Meth
  • Heroin
  • Drug Paraphernalia
  • Firearms
  • Cash

Charges for 10 people in custody

  • William Perkins age 51 of Hamden-Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments
  • Wesley Doles age 29 of Hamden-Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug abuse instruments, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Leslie Stacey age 43 of Hamden-Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments
  • Kristy Gray age 32 of Hamden-Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Tampering with Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Child Endangerment
  • Keith Doles age 51 of Hamden-Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Kassandra Baker age 23 of Hamden-Trafficking in Drugs, Tampering with Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, and Possessing Drug Paraphernalia
  • Jeremy Holobaugh age 24 of McArthur-Active warrant for VCSO, Having weapons while under disability, and Carrying Concealed Weapons
  • Brian Canode age 41 of Hamden-Trafficking in Drugs, Tampering with Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Having weapons while under disability, and Child Endangerment
  • Brandt Chafin age 31 of Hamden-Possession of Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Ashley Rose age 28 of Hamden-Active warrant JCSO, Possession of Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Everyone was taken into custody without incident and sent to the South Eastern Regional Jail on the listed charges. A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. Additional charges on other suspects are expected to be filed at a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools