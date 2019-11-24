Vigil to be held for 18-year-old shot, killed while driving near elementary school

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held Sunday evening for an 18-year-old who was shot while driving near an elementary school.

The vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Shady Lane for 18-year-old Brenden Brown, according to Keeandra Brown, who runs the Columbus Ohio Remembrance Facebook Page that is dedicated to honoring lives taken too soon.

“We are honoring my son without any fights, no weapons, no disrespect,” Brenden’s mother, Keeandra Brown wrote on the Columbus Ohio Remembrance Facebook Page on Sunday.

Brown was shot on Columbus’ east side around 7:15 p.m. on Shady Lane Road on Friday while driving his car near a vigil near Shady Lane Elementary School, according to police.

He then sped up and crashed into utility poles near Livingston Avenue, police said.

Brenden’s mother helps other families who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Now she’s going through it herself.

“My boy didn’t deserve this, he didn’t, he didn’t,” Keeandra Brown said. “He was amazing.”

She added: “He just started his life and somebody robbed him from it,” she said.

Keeandra Brown and her family will now honor her son Sunday evening and they have invited the community to join them Sunday evening.

“Please come show my son how much he was loved. Me and my family would appreciate it,” she said.



