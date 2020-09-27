Vigil set to remember Emily Noble

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Family and friends of Emily Noble continue to honor her life.

The 52-year-old from Westerville had been missing for about four months. Then last week, Westerville Police announced Noble’s dental records matched those of a body found in town the week before.

A vigil is set to be held in Noble’s honor Sunday evening in Westerville.

Noble’s friends said she loved watching the sunset, so that’s when the vigil will begin at Hoover Reservoir.

Noble loved nature and photography.

Her sister-in-law said she was the kind of person who could make anyone in a room feel like they are the most important there.

Noble was last seen near the end of May, one day after her birthday.

After she was reported missing, friends and loved ones spent months organizing searches and tirelessly looking for her.

They were trying to hold out hope, but also feared the worst.

At the vigil, those same people who searched for Noble will light candles, continue to mourn, and share memories of their beloved friend and family members.

Noble’s sister-in-law, Dawn Noble, knew her for decades and said she loved to laugh and turned from a shy teenager into someone who was very outgoing.

“I think that Emily, she would probably, if this were someone else she knew that were missing, she would definitely be out there looking like her friends were looking for her,” said Dawn Noble. “She’s one of those people that she would have been there and said, ‘Let’s go kick butt and find out what happened.’”