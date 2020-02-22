Vigil remembers boy, 12, shot, killed Monday on Columbus’ west side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Demitri Gore’s loved ones are still trying to cope with his sudden death. According to Columbus Police, the 12-year-old was shot and killed at a home along South Warren Avenue on Monday night.

On Friday night loved ones gathered for a vigil. Gore’s mom Lourdie Philippe said he loved basketball and school.

“All my kids are my babies but Demitri was special, he was amazing,” she said.

Lourdie says her son was also extremely loving. She says no matter what they were doing, he would hug her at least six times a day.

“His smile, his efforts, his love, his warmth,” she described. “I could be doing something, I could be washing dishes, it doesn’t matter what I was doing, ‘Oh you’re home, mom,’ and he’d come like a little puppy.” ,

Friday night the community showed him the love. They packed the sidewalk, held balloons high and lit candles as they shared stories about Gore.

“The janitor from the school came and talked to me and he told me how much people loved him in his school,” said Bishop Jerry Pierce with Miracle Cathedral. “So seeing young kids come out here and their hearts broken and crying and the tears is really overwhelming.”

The candles on the sidewalk were laid out so they spelled Dede.” It was a nickname Philippe says Gore’s brothers gave him.

“Very very happy. Great kid, great kid, I’m gonna miss my son,” she said. “I still can’t believe my baby’s gone. I just still can’t believe it.”

After the vigil, a fundraiser was held for Gore’s family.

Initially, Columbus Police called the shooting an unfortunate tragedy. Police later said they are not absolutely certain the shooting was an accident and are now investigating it as a homicide.