Vigil held for Westerville woman missing for six weeks

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The search continues for a Westerville woman who has been missing for six weeks.

Emily Noble, 52, was last seen on May 25.

On Sunday, a group of friends and others close to her gathered at the Scioto Mile for a candlelight vigil.

The vigil was held there because organizers said Noble loved taking pictures at the park.

She was known to frequent other Columbus area parks as well.

Westerville Police have searched several areas around town.

“I’m hoping that we can find her,” said Wendy Carney-Hatch, who was at Sunday’s vigil. “If anyone knows anything and they’ve been hesitant to come forward about that they’re willing to come forward, now.”

Emily was last seen at her home near County Line Road and State Road in Westerville on May 25.

Emily is a white woman, approximately 5-feet tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has naturally curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westerville Police at 614-901-6881.