Vigil held for boy, 11, who died on the little league mound

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds of people turned out for a memorial vigil Saturday for a boy who died while playing little league baseball in Columbus.

The vigil at Whetstone High School was held for John Mullins IV, 11, who died of a sudden brain aneurysm June 16 while playing baseball on a community team.

He had just finished the fifth grade at Indian Springs Elementary School.

The family donated his organs so that up to 50 other people could benefit from the transplants.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

  • John Mullens IV, right
  • John Mullens IV, second from the left
  • John Mullens IV, right
  • John Mullens IV, in orange
  • John Mullens IV

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools