Vigil held for boy, 11, who died on the little league mound

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hundreds of people turned out for a memorial vigil Saturday for a boy who died while playing little league baseball in Columbus.

The vigil at Whetstone High School was held for John Mullins IV, 11, who died of a sudden brain aneurysm June 16 while playing baseball on a community team.

He had just finished the fifth grade at Indian Springs Elementary School.

The family donated his organs so that up to 50 other people could benefit from the transplants.

Funeral arrangements are pending.