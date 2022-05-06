COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 has partnered again with Canine Companions to welcome our third “Puppy with a Purpose.”

NBC4 viewers have chosen “Brutus” as the name of our new golden retriever pup. The announcement was made this morning on “NBC4 Today.”

You will soon be able to watch Brutus’ journey Friday mornings on “NBC4 Today,” there are more details to come.

And, for an extra dose of Brutus cuteness

Our previous puppy, “Scarlet,” first appeared on “NBC4 Today” via puppy cam two years ago in April 2020. She headed off to professional training in August 2021.

The station’s first Puppy with a Purpose, named “Buckeye,” arrived in August 2018 and captured the hearts of central Ohioans during his 18-month journey to become a trained service dog.

The training of each puppy begins at birth and by the end of their Canine Companions journey, he or she will have mastered over 40 commands to help their human partner live more independently.

About Canine Companions

Canine Companions provides service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings. Since Canine Companions founding in 1975, its dogs and all follow-up services are provided at no cost to clients.