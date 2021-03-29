Vietnam vets honored on special day at Columbus museum

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Leaders at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM) in downtown Columbus held a special virtual commemoration to honor the legacy of the millions who served our nation during the Vietnam War.

“The 29th of March was designated by Congress as Vietnam Veterans Day,” said Lt. Gen. Michael Ferriter, U.S. Army (Retired), president of NVMM. “Today, we honor and recognize the Vietnam Veterans Day.”

On March 29, 1973, the last American combat troops left Vietnam.

“It also marks the day when Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged American prisoners of war,” said Col. Bill Butler, U.S. Army (Retired).

Museum leaders came together virtually to honor the more than 3 million Americans who served during the Vietnam War and to remember the over 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Vietnam veterans are the ones who served our country and went off to combat at a period of time in our history when the country was really split over what was going on over in Vietnam and what was going on within the country,” Ferriter said.

He also added that many Vietnam veterans never received a welcome home ceremony.

“Many still have never had a welcome home ceremony, so it’s important for us to commemorate this day and thank all Vietnam veterans and their families,” Ferriter said.

The museum also welcomed Col. Tom Moe, U.S. Air Force (Retired), a distinguished fighter pilot and American prisoner of war in Vietnam.

“But we maintained our honor and some of the most important things that helped us do, was first of all our upbringing, good family, good values, this country,” Moe said.

Museum leaders announced a new exhibit that honors Vietnam veterans will be coming to Columbus at the end of May. The traveling exhibit is called “The Wall That Heals.” They also said every Vietnam veteran and family member of fallen Vietnam veterans who visit NVMM will receive a special pin.

“And every Vietnam veteran will receive their Vietnam veteran certificate of appreciation for their service,” Ferriter said.

For more information on upcoming events, visit https://nationalvmm.org/.