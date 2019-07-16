Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica makes its way to Marion

MARION (WMCH) — A symbol of remembrance for those who died in the Vietnam War is making its way through central Ohio.

The Veterans’ Memorial Fund is bringing a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to Marion.

The wall will not be visible until Wednesday, but many still showed up ahead of the display.

The wall is a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

Approximately 600 communities have had the chance to look at the nearly 60,000 names etched on the replica.

A motorcycle procession escorted the wall into Marion, where it ended up at River Valley High School.

This wall is meant to help heal those who lost a loved one or friend.

Lu Chivington, whose husband served in Vietnam, said he was lucky to make it back home to her. Some of the friends, though, weren’t so lucky.

“I think it’s a wonderful tribute,” she said. “We lost some friends there, so… The kids I graduated with, I’m really looking forward to seeing it even though it’s a replica.”

Setup of the wall take between six and eight hours. It will be at River Valley High School for the next two days.