VIDEO: Confirmed tornado spotted in Madison County earlier Monday

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — Video from several social media users shows the funnel forming near West Jefferson Monday as a powerful storm cell moved through central Ohio.

“The damage on the ground, the radar, and what we saw in the video, definitely confirms there was a tornado in Madison County,” Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza said.

The National Weather Service confirmed the tornado Monday evening.

One video shot by Steve G., above, along SR 665 at West Jefferson-Kiousville Road, shows the funnel cloud forming.

Another video shot by Vicki S. in the same area shows a formed funnel cloud.

