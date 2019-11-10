VIDEO: Thieves break into Gahanna security store

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The manager of a security system shop in Gahanna said thieves broke into his store early Sunday, and he as the surveillance video to prove it.

Ryan Hanna, the branch manager for Southwest Automated Security located on Claycraft Road in Gahanna, shared the surveillance video in an attempt to have the thieves caught.

“They hit it so hard that it was clear vision, then boom,” Hanna said. “Just dust everywhere. I was kind of just, like, ‘wow!'”

The break-in happened at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday when the men backed a white pick up truck through the back door of the business.

When Hanna saw what happened, he was worried about what was stolen.

Two men are then seen entering the store from the truck, one of them slipping and almost falling.

“The video is kind of comical,” Hanna said. “It does stink we got broke into, but these guys, just the way they did it, they were just bumbling criminals.”

In total, the break-in lasted less than a minute.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Hanna said.

Hanna estimated about $500 to $1200 worth of merchandise was stolen, He said the thieves likely would have gotten away with more if their truck didn’t run into the forklift, which was parked backward behind the garage door.

“That thing almost weights more than a car, so they hit the forklift and they just come to a stop,” Hanna said. “I doubt they were expecting that to be there.”

Back in the spring, another business in the same building was broken into when a car crashed through the front. Given Hanna’s business is security, he didn’t expect it would happen to him, too.

“I guess some guys are desperate and a little bit braver than most other people,” he said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.