VIDEO: TBDBITL “cuts” *ichigan banner during halftime show

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The gauntlet has been thrown down.

During its final halftime show of the 2019 season, The Ohio State University Marching Band dedicated a portion of the show to firing the first salvo of this year’s *ichigan Week.

At about the halfway point of the performance, the marching band’s formation became a pair of scissors.

Performers then ran out onto the field and unfurled a *ichigan banner. The band then began marching in formation toward the banner.

When The Best Damn Band In The Land met the banner, it was the banner that lost, separating into two pieces.

OSU travels up north to beat face the Wolverines next Saturday, Nov. 30. Kickoff is at noon.

