VIDEO: Sleeping Columbus Zoo polar bear cub startled by momma

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 9-week-old polar bear cub at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium continues to be a viral sensation.

In a video posted to the zoo’s Facebook page last week, the cub was fast asleep in the polar bear den when his mother Aurora stepped out for a drink of water.

Using sounds called “chuffs” to communicate, Aurora startles the young cub from its nap when she returns to the den, causing an all-too-familiar reaction from the cub.

In the past few weeks, the cub has started walking around the den and cuddled up to its mother to catch some sleep.

The male cub was born on Thanksgiving day to Aurora and father Lee.