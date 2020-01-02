Video shows Ohio State fan in Phoenix pleading for help after being carjacked, kidnapped & shot

PHOENIX (NBC/INSIDE EDITION)– A man visiting the Phoenix area for the Fiesta Bowl was kidnapped, robbed and shot after he decided to sleep in his Jeep following a fight with his girlfriend, police said.

The man was in his vehicle in a neighborhood south of Phoenix early Sunday morning when three teens carjacked him, took his phone and wallet and put him in the back of the vehicle, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects then allegedly drove him to an ATM machine where they, at gunpoint, forced the man to withdraw money. They then drove him about 30 miles north and instructed the man to get out of the Jeep.

When the man tried to run, he was shot multiple times, police said.

The man knocked on a nearby door, and the residents called for help. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he immediately went into surgery, according to police. His condition improved to stable.

Ring doorbell video obtained by Inside Edition shows the man’s pleas for help.

“Hey! I’ve been shot!” the man who identified himself as “Anthony” said while clutching his stomach.

Investigators eventually found the victim’s Jeep, with three suspects inside. A short chase ensued, but the car eventually came to a stop, at which point the teens were arrested.

Roderick Smith, 18, is facing eight charges, including armed robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft, fraud and kidnapping.

A 16-year-old and 17-year-old, whom police did not identify, were taken into juvenile custody and charged with kidnapping, unlawful use of transportation, aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Clemson bested Ohio State in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl played at State Farm Stadium, north of Phoenix. Police said that while the victim was in town for the game, the violent incident was in no way connected to the event.