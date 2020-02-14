Video shows man body-slamming a Grove city police officer

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A dashcam video captured a man body-slamming a police officer.

Grove city Patrol received a call about a man being disorderly outside of Grove city businesses.

Police say when they arrived they encountered an intoxicated Michael Harris Jr., 19, dancing and running in the parking lot.

According to police, Harris claimed he was looking for directions home and then tried to get inside his car as police were questioning him.

Police continued to say that Harris became erratic and more aggressive so they tried to arrest him.

Patrolman Hall said he tried to pepper spray Harris, but he avoided it with his hoodie and continued to get to his car.

Video released from the department shows, Harris picking up Hall and slamming him to the ground.

Police say Hall was able to handcuff Harris on the ground and escort him to the cruiser.

The police reported that Harris was still highly agitated and moving violently so, they called the Jackson Township Medics to take him to the hospital.

Medics say Harris had to be sedated in order to be taken safely. Harris has been charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct.