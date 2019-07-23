VIDEO: Pursuit of stolen truck ends in south side construction zone

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man in a stolen pickup truck intentionally drove through an ODOT construction zone during a recent pursuit.

It started around 3:29 a.m. on July 20 when the driver of a pickup truck failed to move over for emergency vehicles that were assisting a tow truck driver along I-270 near Georgesville Road.

A brief chase ensued. As deputies caught up to the pickup truck, they discovered it was reported stolen in Columbus.

Dash camera video shows the truck suddenly go off the roadway and into a construction zone in the area of I-71 and I-270 on the south side. The truck got stuck in a pavement cutaway and mound of dirt.

ODOT video shows the driver of the truck get out and run across several lanes of Interstate 71.

Deputies arrested Andrew Seitz, 32, of Columbus. Seitz was also wanted on four felony warrants from Madison County for breaking and entering, grand theft, and vandalism. He was also wanted i n Franklin County on weapon and drug charges.

Seitz was booked into the Franklin County jail on resisting arrest and obstructing official business charges. The sheriff’s office says it expects to file new felony charges against Seitz.