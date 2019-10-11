VIDEO: Police officers rescue man from burning car in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Newly released body cam video shows three officers rescue a man from a car just before it is engulfed in flames.

Columbus Police posted the video on its Facebook page.

According to police, officers responded to an accident on East Dublin Granville Road and Forest Hills Boulevard Wednesday night.

In the post, the crash was dispatched with one of the drivers — later identified as Ryan Baker — being trapped inside his vehicle.

Columbus Police Officers Niko Velalis and Jacob Smith and SWAT Officer Randy Rich responded to the crash.

The officers saw a small fire inside Baker’s car.

Velalis and Smith got fire extinguishers from their vehicles and were able to briefly put out the fire. At this point, they were able to pull Baker from the vehicle.

The three officers were able to pull Baker out of the car by his legs, despite Baker suffereing from at least one broken leg.

“The officers had to pull him out quickly because the fire inside the vehicle had started again. Within 1 minute of the officers pulling Baker out of the car to safety, the car became fully engulfed in flames,” the Facebook post states.

Multiple fire fighters from multiple agencies helped put out the fire.

Baker was taken to Riverside Hospital in stable condition.

“Had it not been for the quick actions of Officers Velalis, Smith & Rich, Ryan Baker would have died in the fire,” the Facebook post states. “These officers did a fantastic job and saved this man’s life.”