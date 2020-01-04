VIDEO: Polar bear cub at Columbus Zoo up and waddling around

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The five-week old polar bear cub at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is up and walking around.

In video posted to the zoo’s Facebook page, the cub, born on Thanksgiving day, takes its mother’s absence from the pen to stand up and stumble around a bit.

The cub was born to mother, Aurora, and father, Lee, who appears to have passed on his long legs to the cub, the zoo said.

“While momma bear was getting a drink of water, the little one took the opportunity to stretch his or her legs,” the zoo posted.

The animal care team at the zoo said the cub’s eyes are open and it appears to be big and strong.