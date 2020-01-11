1  of  2
VIDEO: Patient mother lets polar bear cub walk all over her at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Last week, the new polar bear cub at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium was up and walking around.

Guess all that exercise got to the little cub, because this week, the six-week old polar bear is just looking for a comfortable place to sleep.

And, apparently, that’s going to be on momma bear.

Video posted to the zoo’s Facebook page shows the cub crawling all over its mother Aurora, trying to find a warm, comfortable spot to catch a nap.

The patient Aurora barely stirs while the cub uses her for a gigantic pillow.

