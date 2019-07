Ohio State Basketball Coach Chris Holtmann gave his players several weeks off.

One of them, Ibrahima Diallo, made a very long journey home to Senegal in West Africa.

Watch the attached video showing Diallo’s mother’s reaction when she sees her son for the first time in three years.

His mother hugs him and does not let go.

His sisters then come out of a nearby room and wrap their arms around him, too.