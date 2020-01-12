VIDEO: Ohio State chef makes healthy breakfast cookies

Breakfast Cookies
recipe by Ohio State’s Chef Stephanie Urrutia, RD, LD, Sr. Culinary Educator
Serves: ~ 18
Items Needed: medium bowl, measuring cups, measuring spoons, spatula, baking sheets, silicone baking mats (optional)
Ingredients:
· 2 bananas
· 2 cups oats
· 1 cup peanut butter
· 1/3 cup honey
· 1 tsp vanilla extract
· ½ tsp cinnamon
· ¼ tsp salt
· ¼ cup walnuts, preferably toasted
· ¼ cup almonds, preferably toasted
· 1 cup blueberries
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.
2. Add everything but blueberries to a large bowl and mix together with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon until combined; gently mix in blueberries.
3. Scoop mounds of dough, about ¼ cup each, onto baking sheets. 6 cookies per baking sheet since they are large. The cookies won’t spread much in the oven, gently press the mounds down to create a disc.
4. Bake for 18-21 minutes until lightly browned on the sides.
5. Remove from the oven and let cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.
6. Cookies will stay fresh in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.
Nutrition Information (per 1 cookie):
Calories: 180 Fat: 10 g Carbs: 19 g Protein: 5 g Fiber: 2 g Sodium: 95 mg