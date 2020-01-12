VIDEO: Ohio State chef makes healthy breakfast cookies

Breakfast Cookies

recipe by Ohio State’s Chef Stephanie Urrutia, RD, LD, Sr. Culinary Educator

Serves: ~ 18

Items Needed: medium bowl, measuring cups, measuring spoons, spatula, baking sheets, silicone baking mats (optional)

Ingredients:

· 2 bananas

· 2 cups oats

· 1 cup peanut butter

· 1/3 cup honey

· 1 tsp vanilla extract

· ½ tsp cinnamon

· ¼ tsp salt

· ¼ cup walnuts, preferably toasted

· ¼ cup almonds, preferably toasted

· 1 cup blueberries

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Set aside.

2. Add everything but blueberries to a large bowl and mix together with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon until combined; gently mix in blueberries.

3. Scoop mounds of dough, about ¼ cup each, onto baking sheets. 6 cookies per baking sheet since they are large. The cookies won’t spread much in the oven, gently press the mounds down to create a disc.

4. Bake for 18-21 minutes until lightly browned on the sides.

5. Remove from the oven and let cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

6. Cookies will stay fresh in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Nutrition Information (per 1 cookie):

Calories: 180 Fat: 10 g Carbs: 19 g Protein: 5 g Fiber: 2 g Sodium: 95 mg