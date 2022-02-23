COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Division of Police has released video footage of the fatal shooting at a Roosters restaurant on the city’s north side Friday.

The video shows the victim, 18-year-old Marshawn Davis, standing in the vestibule of the restaurant when the suspect opens the outer door, points a gun, and shoots.

After he was shot in the upper body, Davis and another person ran into the restaurant as the suspect runs away from the restaurant.

Police are asking for the public to help identify the suspect. They are asked to call Homicide Detective Byrne at 614-645-7581 with information.