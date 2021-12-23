LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Three robbery suspects were arrested after a multi-county police chase ended in London last Thursday, Dec. 16.

Patrol officers were alerted to an armed robbery Thursday night at the CVS located at 2100 E Dublin Granville Rd.

The Columbus Department of Police Helicopter Unit got overhead and was able to track the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was located on I-71 southbound near Weber Rd. Zone 4 officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle fled.

The helicopter pilots immediately aired the direction and a pursuit was authorized. A Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy was successful with stop sticks on I-70 near Exit 72 (London, Ohio).

The suspect vehicle came to a stop and three suspects exited and fled. Officers quickly apprehended all three suspects.

In addition, two guns were recovered outside the vehicle that had been discarded. A third gun was seen in plain view in the vehicle. No officers were injured from all jurisdictions involved.

All three suspects were charged with aggravated robbery:

23-year-old Dayemon R. Tucker from West Carrollton, Ohio

19-year-old Armon R. McDaniel from Dayton

22-year-old Seth G.L. Arnold from Dayton