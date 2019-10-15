VIDEO: Man flees from police on Stelzer Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A video sent in by a viewer shows a car flee from police along Stelzer Road Monday afternoon.

Viewer Erik Huerta sent in the above video which shows Columbus Police vehicles sandwich a silver four-door car in an attempt to stop it.

One officer appears to have a weapon drawn and pointed at the silver car. The silver car then begins backing up into the police vehicle behind it, almost knocking the officer down.

The silver car manages to get out from between the police vehicles and speeds off down Stelzer Road with one of the police vehicles in pursuit.

Columbus Police confirmed they were assisting Gahanna Police with the pursuit.

The suspect was eventually arrested near Sunbury.

We will bring you more information as we receive it.

