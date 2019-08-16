Whistleblower hopes her video led to pet store raid

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman who blew the whistle on a west side pet store owner is coming forward.

Tina Morris believes cellphone video she captured inside a barn at a pet store owner’s Demorest Road home gave investigators the evidence they needed to execute a search warrant.

The video shows puppies bunched together in cages and the cages stacked three high. Morris says a thermometer read 93 degrees inside the barn and the animals were clearly uncomfortable.

On Tuesday, humane agents executed search warrants on the property on Demorest Road and at the Petting Zoo pet store on West Broad Street. They removed a total of 278 animals including 97 dogs – mostly puppies, 148 reptiles and various other livestock.

A spokeswoman for Columbus Humane said the animals are suffering from a variety of health issues including parvo, parasites, and pneumonia.

Morris said she was an employee at The Petting Zoo and when the owner was out of town in July, he asked her to check on the dogs at his home.

“As soon as I got on the property and got out of my vehicle, you could smell the death in the air,” Morris said. “Cages stacked on top of cages – almost all of them were overloaded. If they weren’t overloaded, it was still too small of a cage for the puppy to be in.”

Morris said there was feces on the floors of the crate and dog food that had spilled out of loose bowls.

“So as soon as the bowls were filled with food and water, the puppies would knock them over so it, of course, goes down into the poop and everything,” Morris said.

Morris said she had heard rumors of complaints against the store owner regarding the condition of the animals at his home.

“I never wanted to believe the rumors,” Morris said. “But the proof was right there. It was right in front of my face and it was heartbreaking. It was heartbreaking to see all those puppies.”

Morris felt she had no choice but to contact Columbus Humane and turn over her video. It brought tears to her eyes to see the animals being removed from the property this week and she feels good having been part of the process.

The husband and wife involved in the case are described as puppy brokers and breeders. At their home on Demorest Road, agents removed cage after cage of puppies.