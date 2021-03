COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A resident in the Franklinton neighborhood confronted a burglar last month, and the incident was caught on home surveillance camera.

According to Columbus Police, the Brehl Avenue homeowner startled the burglary suspect during the evening of Feb. 25. The suspect then fled the area empty-handed.

Columbus Police are continuing to search for the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 614-645-2257.