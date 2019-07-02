VIDEO: Franklin County sheriff’s vehicle hit by alleged drunk driver

(WCMH) Dash camera video released by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office shows a man drive into a sheriff’s car early Tuesday morning.

The video shows the car driving on the wrong side of the road, heading directly toward the sheriff’s vehicle. The officer then slows to a stop, which is when the driver of the other vehicle runs into the front of the sheriff’s vehicle.

No one was injured in the crash.

The driver was arrested on OVI and other traffic charges.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

