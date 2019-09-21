VIDEO: Elderly man with dementia rescued by helicopter in Coshocton County

Live Now
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office has released aerial video showing a man with dementia rescued after he became lost in the woods.

According to the sheriff’s office, the elderly man was reported missing on Sept. 18 in a wooded area surrounded by several bodies of water.

The sheriff’s office requested aviation assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to help locate the man.

The video shows the man standing on the shore of a body of water. The helicopter was able to guide rescuers on the ground to the man’s location, who then led him away from the treacherous terrain.

