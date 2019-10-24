COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The frequency of accidents at the intersection of South Champion Avenue and East Whittier Street has doubled during the first six months of 2019, according to the City of Columbus crash statistics.

Earlier this week, two children waiting on the sidewalk for a school bus were injured when two cars collided in the intersection.

RELATED: Neighbors call for changes after child struck while waiting for school bus

One of the cars was pushed off the road and up onto the sidewalk where the children were standing.

A City of Columbus safety camera captured video of the accident.

It shows a vehicle northbound on Champion Avenue pulling out in front of a car traveling eastbound on Whittier Street.

Residents in the area say the intersection has an unusually high number of accidents.

City data shows a total of 61 crashes at the intersection from 2014 to June 30, 2019 — a little less than one per month. But during the first six months of 2019, there were 11 crashes or almost one every two weeks.

The majority of the accidents show the driver at fault failed to stop or yield for the stop sign.

As of Thursday, one child remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three other children suffered minor injuries.