VIDEO: Columbus Zoo’s new polar bear cub practices his hunting skills

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s new polar bear cub is only 10 weeks old, but is already working on his life skills.

The cub, who zookeepers identified as a male two weeks ago, got to work on honing his hunting skills, using his momma bear as a practice dummy.

“Aurora’s 10-week-old cub is quite strong! He’s working on his ferocious (and adorable) hunting skills while mom takes the opportunity to lie down,” the zoo posted to Facebook.

The cub, whose name hasn’t been made public, has become a viral sensation in the last few weeks, from when the cub has started walking around the den and cuddled up to its mother to catch some sleep to last week, when the Zoo shared the cub being suddenly awoken by his mother.

The cub was born on Thanksgiving day to Aurora and father Lee.