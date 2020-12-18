VIDEO: Columbus Police seeking public’s help to solve shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released a video from a shooting in August, hoping the public will recognize the suspect.

According to police, the shooting happened at approximately 1:13 p.m. on Aug. 28 in the 2500 block of Sullivant Avenue.

The victim, a 42-year-old woman, told police she was standing in the alley with two other people when she heard multiple gunshots, realizing she had been hit.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries to the back and shoulder.

Police said two vehicles were trying to get through the alleyway in opposite directions when a passenger in a white SUV began shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4011..