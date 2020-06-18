VIDEO: Columbus Police searching for suspect in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Police have released surveillance video of a June 1 shooting in hopes of identifying the suspect.

Columbus Police responded to a call to Westerville Medical Campus on June 1 after a shooting victim checked himself into the hospital.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right calf.

According to police, the victim said he was at a carry out location on Cleveland Avenue and Belcher Drive when he saw an unknown man pacing back and forth in front of the location.

After finishing his purchase, the victim got back into his car and began backing out of his parking spot when, without provocation, the suspect approached his vehicle and fired multiple times into the passenger side of the car, police said.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.