COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released surveillance video from a home burglary earlier this month.

According to police, the man broke into a home on the 1800 block of Jermain Drive at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Police said the man got away with a television.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at SMK1775@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.