VIDEO: Chase that started near Dayton ends with crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Dash camera and helicopter video released Thursday shows the end of a New Year’s Day chase that started near Dayton.

The pursuit started around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Montgomery County when the Ohio State Highway Patrol says the driver refused to pull over. Troopers in that area pursued the vehicle for a short time, but determined it was unsafe to continue.

The vehicle was located again near Columbus, with the help of a Highway Patrol helicopter.

Pursuing troopers executed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, causing it to go off the road.

Ciera Smith, 23, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and eluding, OVI, and tampering with evidence. According to court documents, she was charged with tampering with evidence because a 9mm handgun was thrown out the window of the car during the chase.

Smith appeared in court Thursday where bond was set at $50,000.