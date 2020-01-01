VIDEO: Cat rescued from large tree in Washington Court House

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH (WCMH)– A Good Samaritan came to the rescue of a cat stuck in a tree in Washington Court House Wednesday.

Rene Gautier told NBC4 he saw a local Facebook post stating someone needed help rescuing the stuck kitty New Year’s Day, so he decided to help.

Gautier is the owner of Salt River Tree Care, so he has the proper equipment to get the job done safely he Wednesday over the phone.

The rescue on Delaware St. was caught on camera by Evan Tyree.

Gautier says he estimates the tree is around 35 feet tall.