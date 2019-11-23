VIDEO: “Carmen Ohio” performed at last Buckeye home game of the season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Saturday’s win over Penn State was likely bittersweet for some Ohio State University students, as it was the last home game seniors both on the field and in the stands would attend as students.

And as with all home games, fans and players gathered on the field to perform “Carmen Ohio.”

First written in either 1902 or 1903, the song didn’t gain popularity until it was published in the school newspaper The Lantern in 1906.

In recent years, the first verse of the song is sung by fans and players with accompaniment by the Ohio State Marching Band following all home games.

For the uninitiated, here’s the first verse of the song:

Oh come let’s sing Ohio’s praise

And songs to Alma Mater raise

While our hearts rebounding thrill

With joy which death alone can still

Summer’s heat or winter’s cold

The seasons pass the years will roll

Time and change will surely (truly) show

How firm thy friendship … OHIO!