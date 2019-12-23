VIDEO: Boy calls out thief in Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are applauding a boy who called out a thief in his neighborhood, and the incident was caught on surveillance video.

A post on the department’s Facebook page shows the young man following another man down the street, calling for him to return the items he allegedly stole from homes in the area.

“Dude, you’re the one who steals from everybody’s house,” the boy is seen yelling at the suspected thief as the two walk down the street.

“Bravo to this little boy on standing up for what’s right & not putting up with crime,” the police department posted.

Police said the suspect in the video was caught on surveillance camera stealing a baseball bat from a home on Scottwood Road in east Columbus on Dec. 17 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact police at 614-645-4601.

