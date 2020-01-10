Live Now
Trump speaks in Toledo for 1st campaign rally of 2020
Victoria’s Secret sales drop, leading to weak holiday season for L Brands

by: Columbus Business First

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 21: Shoppers walk past a Victoria’s Secret store along the Magnificent Mile on November 21, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. According to the parent company L Brands, sales dropped 7 percent at Victoria’s Secret stores open for at least a year during the latest quarter compared with the same period last year. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Despite a rise at Bath & Body Works, L Brands reported weak holiday sales for 2019, as the company was once again dragged down by Victoria’s Secret.

Columbus-based L Brands (NYSE: LB) reported net sales of $3.906 billion for the nine weeks ending Jan. 4, compared with $4.072 billion during the same stretch in the 2018 holiday season. Comparable sales at Victoria’s Secret dropped 12%, while Bath & Body Works rose 9%, leading to an overall 3% increase in sales at stores open at least a year.

The company, like other retailers, was faced with a shorter-than-normal holiday season that its leaders anticipated would be an uphill battle.

For more, go to Columbus Business First.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

