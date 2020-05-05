Victorian Village residents fed up with continuous crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Some Victorian Village residents are not only worried about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but constant car break ins as well.

A few streets in the area, including Harrison St. have seen more than a dozen car break ins and windows smashing.

Columbus Police are now responding and putting a plan into action.

“I think it’s because a lot of us are at home and people know that we’re home, so we’re not used to having our cars outside and making sure stuffs inside with us,” explained Lindsey Escaja.

Escaja is not exempt. She has had her car broken into as well. She says whoever did it stole her registration and license plate.

“A lot of my neighbors have had their cars broken into. Some haven’t even had stuff in their cars, so it’s kind of we don’t know what’s going on but hoping they get some attention and something happens,” said Escaja.

Chris Lovell lives on another cross street in Victorian Village and he says hes fed up with the crime.

“My wife wakes up early in the morning to go to work, so when she does that it’s hard for me to stay in bed. I worry about her when she has to walk a few feet to her car,” explained Lovell.

Lovell says his car has been broken into twice, and so has his wife’s.

He says he sees the comments on the Nextdoor App almost daily about someone new having an issue with a car break in.

As for Harrison St., Escaja says there are not a lot of people monitoring that area.

“We also don’t have a lot of lights on the street, like we only have the light on the corner and that’s pretty much it,” noted Escaja.

Both Lovell and Escaja say they have filed multiple police reports and so have a lot of others in the area.

Columbus Police have been hearing about this ongoing problem and have developed a plan they hope solves the issue.

“We’re working hard on seeing if these people of interest are the ones breaking into the cars,” explained Sgt. James Fugua.

“This particular crime is a crime of opportunity they may not want to break in just have the desire to get the items out,” noted Sgt. Fuqua. “A lot of times with car break ins they’re looking to smash and grab something quickly.”

This is why CPD wanted to remind everyone to leave valuables out of plain sight. They don’t encourage you to leave your car unlocked, especially right now with COVID-19 such an issue.

Sgt. Fuqua says its important to also never leave a bag that may look like it has valuable items in it like a grocery bag or a bag that could be used for trash. He also noted that putting your garage door opener in the glove box or somewhere safe is important as well.