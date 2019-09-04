Victoria Schafer remembered by peers, friends

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Just 48 hours after Victoria Schafer died, candles and flowers are left outside her photography studio in downtown Chillicothe.

From the cafe across the street to a hair salon a couple doors down, workers at the adjoining business are also remembering Schafer.

Styling a client’s inside Elements Luxury Salon on a slow, somber Wednesday afternoon, Carrie Skaggs reflects on another client who often sat here sharing a closeness only a hairdresser and regular client know.

“We bonded a lot. We had a lot of things that we had in common and that we talked about when she was in my chair,” said Skaggs.

Skaggs smiled as she recalled the anticipation and excitement enjoyed by Schafer and the six high school seniors she helped with hair and makeup for senior photos. They are the same six with Schafer on that fateful trip to Hocking Hills Labor Day evening.

“They were excited. We got them Chocolate covered strawberries and my step mom had made a casserole, like, we made a big day of it. Of getting ready,” said Skaggs.

Just outside the salon in the strip of businesses surrounding Schafer’s studio, others who knew Schafer and her family, like Hannah Snodgrass, prayed for them.

“It still hits me with a lot of shock and I feel worse for her whole family, especially her younger daughters,” said Snodgrass.

Snodgrass also hoped for a resolution to the mystery surrounding Schafer’s death and the apprehension of the person or people the ODNR blames for somehow dislodging the tree limb that fell on Schafer, killing her, as the group hiked Hocking Hills snapping senior photos along the way.

“They probably didn’t mean for that to happen because Victoria was so loved I can’t think of anyone who would want to hurt her,” she said.

Providing answers for Schafer’s family and countless others who knew her and feel the emptiness her death has left.

“I hope that they come forward and admit what they’ve done. Her family deserves that,” said Snodgrass.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office and BCI are investigating the incident and asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at Hocking Hills on the evening of Labor Day when Schafer died, to contact authorities.