Victims of 2017 unsolved fatal shooting will be memorialized with coat drive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Cynthia White’s son and nephew were shot and killed in August of 2017 and as of today, those murders are still unsolved.

Daryll Gavin and Theo Stokes were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Republic Avenue.

White is taking it day by day, but said the days aren’t getting any easier because her son and nephew’s killer or killers are still on the loose.

“There are so many of our sons, daughters, mothers, brothers, and babies being killed with no consequences,” said White. “People are getting away with it because they know people are afraid to snitch.”

Cynthia White says all she has to hold on to are the pictures in this photo album and memories of her son, Daryll Gavin, and nephew Theo Stokes.

“Now that it’s going on two and a half years and there’s been little to no movement,” said White. “So, that’s hard. You smile, you put on your face, you do your daily routine, and then you come home and it just hit you like a ton of bricks.”

Homicide detectives with Columbus Division of Police said the case is still open and they’re still following leads, but so far, no arrest.

White believes it’s because people are afraid to come forward.

“The no snitching, that crazy,” said White.

While she struggles to understand the “no snitching” culture, White said she has to find a way to treasure the memory of her two loved ones that were killed.

“We’re doing a coat drive just to keep their memory alive,” said White.

A coat drive because she says these two cousins were always looking to help out anyone who was less fortunate than they were.

“Me, Daryll, and his father have went out to feed the homeless with different organizations, and Theo has actually given money to the homeless on numerous occasions.”

It’s the side of Daryll and Theo she wants to share with Columbus. She believes it’s something they would want to have happen.

“This is a way that we can do something with meaning and purpose that reaches out to everyone and not just the family,” said White. “It’s something that I felt that they would be proud of us for doing.”

These items will be handed out next winter around November or December of 2020. They are collecting items such as coats, gloves, socks, hats, blankets, and so much more.

If you want to donate items to the cause, you can email dstarr.tmacc@gmail.com to ask any questions regarding the drive.