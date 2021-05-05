Girl taken to Nationwide Children’s after being caught in crossfire of gunfight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting in south Columbus Wednesday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of South 5th Street at approximately 4:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one person who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said two suspects were exchanging gunfire, and the female juvenile victim was caught in the crossfire.

The victim is in stable condition, police said.

The suspects fled the area after the shooting, police said.