Victim stable after chase, shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition following a shooting in southeast Columbus Friday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 9:05 p.m.

Police said the caller told them two people were chasing each other on the 3800 block of Maumee Bay Way in southeast Columbus.

The caller stated one person had a gun.

The victim has been taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

There is no further information available at this time.