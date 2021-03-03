Victim of Sunday fatal shooting near I-71 identified as 19-year-old man

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified a 19-year-old man as the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon near I-71.

According to police, the victim was Jermaine Hunter.

The shooting happened near the 11th Avenue ramp on I-71 South at approximately 5:58 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Hunter suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say Hunter was in a vehicle with several other people when someone pulled a gun and shots were fired before a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, the gun fired again, fatally wounding Hunter before he exited the vehicle and collapsed, according to police.

The vehicle then drove away from the scene, and Hunter was aided by a passerby who called for help.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.

This is the 33rd homicide in Columbus for 2021.