Victim of Columbus Walmart shooting upgraded to stable condition; warrant issued for suspect’s arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The victim of a shooting in the parking lot of the Morse Road Walmart Saturday has been upgraded to stable condition, Columbus Police said.

Police say the victim, a 14-year-old boy, was found shot in the upper torso and head and was taken to an area hospital initially in critical condition.

Police said the suspect in the shooting is 23-year old Shannon Knighten. Police said warrants have been filed for his arrest.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday to the Walmart at 3900 Morse Road in Easton for reports of a shooting in the parking lot.

Police believe the suspect and the victim appeared to know each other and were in some type of verbal altercation that led to the shooting.

The male suspect fled the scene in a dark colored Chevy Equinox.

The Walmart did not close and the store was not evacuated. One entrance where police are conducting their investigation is closed.

Witnesses said that while they didn’t see the shooting, they did witness the aftermath.

“We were. . .pulling up, and then we just heard noises, but I didn’t think it was a gunshot,” said shopper Daniela Fergoso. “And then, all of a sudden, we see cops, they’re going to Walmart.”

“I didn’t know what was going on, but I was like, just as far as me here, right there, a person was laying on the ground,” said shopper Mac Jochen.